WOW Expands in Cleveland

3/12/2019
CLEVELAND -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, continues to grow its Cleveland-area footprint with services now available to more than 10,500 potential customers in Wickliffe and Willowick – two communities east of Cleveland.

With the expansion to Willowick and Wickliffe, WOW! services are now available in eight Cleveland-area communities. Now more than 46,000 residents and businesses in the greater Cleveland area have access to WOW!’s Internet, cable and phone services, including WOW!’s fastest 1 Gig fiber-to-the-neighborhood service.

WOW! residential services are easily bundled to provide the fastest Internet speeds with the TV and phone packages best suited to each customer’s needs. WOW! offers four residential Internet speeds: Internet 100 – up to 100Mbps, Internet 200 – up to 200Mbps, Internet 500 – up to 500Mbps and Internet 1000--up to 1Gbps, the fastest residential speed in WOW!’s bundles.

WideOpenWest

