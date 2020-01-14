& cplSiteName &

WOW! Hires Henry Hryckiewicz as CTO

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/3/2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications services provider, today announced the appointment of Henry Hryckiewicz to WOW!'s executive team as chief technology officer. Hryckiewicz will guide the technology strategy for all residential and business products as he leads engineering and network operations for the company, focusing on driving innovation for WOW!'s extensive product and service offerings.

Hryckiewicz's appointment adds to WOW!'s growing technology team which recently included the promotion of Bill Case to chief information officer. Case will continue to focus on IT operations and project management for the company while Hryckiewicz will lead all engineering and network operations.

Hryckiewicz brings more than 20 years of experience as an engineering and technical operations executive in the telecommunications industry to his role as CTO at WOW!. He was most recently the senior vice president of engineering operations for residential and business services for Time Warner Cable where he managed strategic and operational oversight of network design, deployment, operations and expansion. Prior to his 10 year tenure at Time Warner Cable, he held multiple leadership positions at Adelphia Communications Corporation.

WideOpenWest

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
Cisco’s Internet for the Future Vision Redefines the Economics
By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Product Marketing, Global Service Provider Marketing, Cisco
Experience Is Vital for SDH Migration
By Deng Qiang, Senior Product Manager, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows