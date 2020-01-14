WOW! Hires Henry Hryckiewicz as CTO

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications services provider, today announced the appointment of Henry Hryckiewicz to WOW!'s executive team as chief technology officer. Hryckiewicz will guide the technology strategy for all residential and business products as he leads engineering and network operations for the company, focusing on driving innovation for WOW!'s extensive product and service offerings.

Hryckiewicz's appointment adds to WOW!'s growing technology team which recently included the promotion of Bill Case to chief information officer. Case will continue to focus on IT operations and project management for the company while Hryckiewicz will lead all engineering and network operations.

Hryckiewicz brings more than 20 years of experience as an engineering and technical operations executive in the telecommunications industry to his role as CTO at WOW!. He was most recently the senior vice president of engineering operations for residential and business services for Time Warner Cable where he managed strategic and operational oversight of network design, deployment, operations and expansion. Prior to his 10 year tenure at Time Warner Cable, he held multiple leadership positions at Adelphia Communications Corporation.

