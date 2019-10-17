WICT Rocky Mountain's 'Tech It Out' Sells Out, Offers Streaming Option

DENVER, Colo. -- Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) Rocky Mountain announced the 2019 Tech It Out Conference on Thursday, November 14 is sold out, but also announced there are two ways to receive the benefits of this full day program. WICT Rocky Mountain is pleased to offer two opportunities to still be a part of the greatest day in tech.

1. Apply to be a student ambassador here.

2. WICT Rocky Mountain is offering a full day streaming option that will allow you to watch Tech It Out from the comfort of your own computer or with a group of colleagues. For an economical price, you don't have to miss Tech It Out 2019! Register here.

WICT member cost is $95 for the full day stream. Students receive a discounted rate of $30 for the full day stream.

This year, WICT Rocky Mountain's signature event, ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE: Anticipate. Adapt. Evolve... is more than just a day of keynotes, panels, inspiration and information. It is transformational, giving everyone who attends a chance to be a part of a community, solving challenges of the future. By anticipating, adapting and evolving - anything is possible. Tech It Out invites professionals from organizations throughout the region and country to learn about the latest trends in innovation and leadership. This year's program has an impressive line-up of experts and leaders that will inspire attendees in a way that brings the program theme alive; ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!

"Diverse leadership drives innovation by bringing different perspectives to solving challenging technical problems and meeting the needs of consumers in our highly competitive industry," said Kukis Moran, President of WICT Rocky Mountain and Sr. Director, XOC Network Service Desk at Comcast West Division. "Through our full day of demonstrations and presentations, Tech It Out inspires current and future leaders to challenge their thinking about their careers, while providing insight into how technology is evolving now and in the future. We are excited to once again support the next generation of industry leaders by hosting high school and college students at this inspiring event so we can help them see that anything is possible."

The Tech It Out Conference will feature attendee favorites like Tech Talks, as well as cutting-edge technology demonstrations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers including: Vernice "FlyGirl" Armour, America's First African American Female Combat Pilot and Former Captain in the United States Marines; Shane Portfolio, SVP of Engineering at Comcast; and Janine Davidson, Ph.D., President of Metropolitan State University of Denver. Additionally, this year's lunchtime fireside chat will feature recently named Charter CTO Stephanie Mitchko, in a conversation with 2019 Cable Hall of Fame inductee Leslie Ellis.

For more information on keynote speakers and sponsors, visit the WICT Rocky Mountain website: www.wictrm.org/programs/signature-events/tech-it-out.

