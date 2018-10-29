& cplSiteName &
Video

What Made Waves at Cable-Tec Expo?

10/29/2018
Heavy Reading's Alan Breznick and Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner discuss the tech topics that resonated in Atlanta at SCTE's annual confab, including Full Duplex DOCSIS, expanded spectrum DOCSIS, distributed access architectures, AI, and what critical role cable might play in the 5G era.
