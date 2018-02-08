& cplSiteName &

Vernice 'FlyGirl' Armour to Keynote Cable-Tec Expo Luncheon

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
8/2/2018
50%
50%

Exton, Pa. -- SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018, in Atlanta, will lift the bar of career advice to new heights on Wednesday, Oct. 24, when a groundbreaking aviator delivers her inspirational message at the Annual Awards Luncheon, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, America’s first African American female combat pilot, will bring to the luncheon podium the edgy, energetic, self-confident style that propelled her from beat cop in the Nashville Police Department to the annals of military history. With a message of “You have permission to engage—CLEARED HOT!,” she will extoll the value of making “gutsy moves” that create breakthrough results. Following the luncheon in the Georgia World Congress Center’s Thomas Murphy Ballroom, FlyGirl will meet and greet Expo attendees at a book signing at the Cox Business Continuity Area, Booth 36 on the Exhibit Floor.

Luncheon tickets are included with all Expo Full Conference registrations. Luncheon tickets can be purchased by attendees with Expo Floor Pass registrations.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Nokia Reels In $3.5B 5G Deal With T-Mobile US
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/30/2018
Google Builds Bridge With Microsoft in GitHub Partnership
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/26/2018
Verizon Confirms Mobile 5G in 'Early' 2019
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/26/2018
Google Pushes Enterprise Strategy Beyond the Cloud
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 7/30/2018
Charter Still Content With No Content
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 7/31/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives