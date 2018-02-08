Vernice 'FlyGirl' Armour to Keynote Cable-Tec Expo Luncheon

Exton, Pa. -- SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018, in Atlanta, will lift the bar of career advice to new heights on Wednesday, Oct. 24, when a groundbreaking aviator delivers her inspirational message at the Annual Awards Luncheon, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, America’s first African American female combat pilot, will bring to the luncheon podium the edgy, energetic, self-confident style that propelled her from beat cop in the Nashville Police Department to the annals of military history. With a message of “You have permission to engage—CLEARED HOT!,” she will extoll the value of making “gutsy moves” that create breakthrough results. Following the luncheon in the Georgia World Congress Center’s Thomas Murphy Ballroom, FlyGirl will meet and greet Expo attendees at a book signing at the Cox Business Continuity Area, Booth 36 on the Exhibit Floor.

Luncheon tickets are included with all Expo Full Conference registrations. Luncheon tickets can be purchased by attendees with Expo Floor Pass registrations.

