This Olde Website: 2019

Jeff Baumgartner
12/27/2019

This time, with feeling!

As we prepare for the New Year, it also means it's time for Light Reading to look back at the olden tymes of the World Wide Web.

As we did about this time last year, we've again consulted the Internet Archive's WayBackMachine for our journey into the digital depths of the web's days of yore.

This time around, we'll take a gander at what the pages of Sprint, Cisco, Apple and what we used to know as Scientific-Atlanta presented us Back In The Day.

Click on the image below to get on your way:

Apple – Circa November 1999
Back when Apple was all about the colorful iMac, and there would nary be an iPod, iPhone, iPad in sight for years to come.
— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

