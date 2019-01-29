The Cable Center to Honor Late Cox CEO Jim Robbins

DENVER -- The Cable Center announced today that the late Jim Robbins, former CEO of Cox Communications, will be honored as the 2019 Bresnan Ethics in Business Award recipient. The award recognizes the late William J. Bresnan, founder and chairman of Bresnan Communications and longtime chairman of the board of The Cable Center. The award will be presented at the 22nd annual Cable Hall of Fame celebration, May 2 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Robbins joined Cox in 1983 and was named president in 1985. He added CEO to his title in 1995. During Robbins’ leadership, Cox quadrupled its size and led the industry on many issues, including sports rights. He retired from Cox at the end of 2005. Following his retirement, he was elected a member of the Cox Enterprises board of directors.

He served twice as chairman of the Internet & Television Association (NCTA) and won multiple awards, including the industry’s Vanguard Award for Distinguished Leadership. He is a member of the Cable Hall of Fame class of 2006.

Robbins was also a veteran, serving as a destroyer line officer and a gunboat flotilla public affairs officer during two tours of duty with the U.S. Navy in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967.

Robbins passed away on Oct. 10, 2007 at age 65.

The Bresnan Ethics in Business award was created to honor outstanding men and women in the cable industry who best exemplify Bill Bresnan’s longstanding commitment to ethics in business. Awardees represent the ideals upheld by Bill Bresnan, including continually demonstrating ethical leadership qualities, doing what’s right in the face of adversity, even when it is unpopular, incorporating doing what’s right in everyday life, and demonstrating societal, community, and philanthropic engagement.

The 22nd annual Cable Hall of Fame will be held on May 2, 2019, in New York City at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Since 1998, 133 leaders have been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame. For more information on the celebration and to secure sponsorships, visit www.cablehalloffame.com, or call 720-502-7513.

