Teleste Joins Viavi's DAA 'Test-Ready' Certification Program

TURKU, Finland -- Teleste Corporation announces ecosystem collaboration with VIAVI Solutions, a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions as well as optical technologies. Acceptance as a Silver Partner in the VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program proves that Teleste has engaged with VIAVI and has roadmap in place to support interoperability between the company’s Distributed Access nodes and the VIAVI standards-based upstream ingress remediation and return sweep solution.

The VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program anticipates the challenge set to operators and technology vendors by distributed access architectures like Remote PHY. If not carefully planned, the implementation of DAA can be disruptive to operators’ HFC maintenance practices and therefore standards-based, interoperable ecosystems are needed to guarantee robust and effective deployments of the technology.

The promise of DAA for both operators and consumers is significant as the technology will enable subscribers to have Internet speeds even 100 times than most of them currently experience. The precise interoperability testing between technology vendors ensures that operators will be able to trust that their investments in the distributed access networks will pay dividends.

