Teleste Claims Win in Patent Battle With Technetix

Turku, Finland -- This afternoon, the United Kingdom Patents Court, handed down its decision in Technetix BV and Technetix Limited's patent infringement action against Teleste Limited. The Judgment was favourable to Teleste in that the Patents Court determined that Technetix' patent was invalid on several grounds and that it should be revoked. On that basis Teleste has not had and has no liability to Technetix and is free to sell and market all its products including home amplifiers and compact isolators (including the ASH4P, GISX, and GIZ products which Technetix had alleged to infringe their patent).

This latest decision follows on from a previous decision of Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC) in January 2019 in another action brought by Technetix against Teleste alleging infringement of its United Kingdom patent relating to tap banks. In that earlier decision IPEC found that Technetix' patent in that case was also invalid and should be revoked. On that basis Teleste has not had and has no liability to Technetix and is free to sell and market all its tap bank product variants.

It is not clear whether Technetix will seek to appeal this latest decision. They can only do so with the permission of the Judge or the Court of Appeal. Technetix did not seek to appeal the IPEC judgment earlier this year.

Teleste

