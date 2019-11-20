Technetix Joins NCTA

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Technetix, a global leader in advanced technology products, solutions and services for the broadband cable industry, has joined NCTA – The Internet & Television Association as a new member of the association. In conjunction with its new membership, Sandy Howe, Executive Vice President and President, Americas at Technetix, has been appointed Associate Director on the NCTA Board of Directors.

At Technetix, Howe is responsible for all functions for the US, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, including sales, customer service, product management, finance, HR, operations and regional marketing. Sandy is a member of the Core Executive team, helping to drive Technetix's global strategic objective to deliver innovative solutions for cable operators worldwide.

With 25 years' experience in the global telecommunications, video and media technology markets, Howe previously held several positions at ARRIS, most recently as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Products Group. Previously she was at Cisco and Broadband Networks Inc (now Numerex).

As a long-time supporter of women and diversity, Howe in January 2020 will move into the role of Chair of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) Global Board, and she also serves as a board member of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) Foundation. She also has been on the Retailer Council Board of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

