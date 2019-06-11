Tech Papers Picked for Cable-Tec Expo

EXTON, Pa. -- The expansion of cable telecommunications into new markets has driven the number of technical papers to be presented at SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec ExpO to 115, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Eighty-four organizations—representing cable operators, technology vendors and other organizations—authored 264 abstracts across a most-ever 11 categories, underscoring Expo’s increasing role as a pivot of innovation, thought leadership and applied science. Selected submissions will be used to program the Fall Technical Forum—a joint production of SCTE•ISBE, NCTA and CableLabs—as well as content in the Innovation Theater in the exhibit hall.

This year’s technical tracks are: Wireline Access Network; Wireless Access Network; Converging Access Networks; Internet of Things; Business Services; Operational Transformation; Virtualization & Cloud; Security; AI, Machine Learning & Data Analytics; Innovation Across Technologies; and Video Services.

Among the scheduled workshop topics at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 are:

The Device Differentiator - How Operators Can Leverage Their CPE for New Services and Revenue Opportunities

SD-What? Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About SD-WAN

How Cable 10G and Wireless 5G/CBRS Can Work Together

Virtualizing the CMTS

Consumer Privacy and Mobile Devices

Low Latency DOCSIS® Technology

SCTE-ISBE

