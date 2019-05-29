Synamedia Softens Up the Headend

LONDON -- ANGA COM (Hall 7 Stand E11) -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, will debut its software-based Converged Headend solution at ANGA COM. A cornerstone of Synamedia's strategy to help pay-TV providers transition painlessly to an all-IP world at their own pace, Converged Headend brings together multiple broadcast and broadband workflows to deliver broadcast-quality video quality to any screen.

The industry's most comprehensive software-centric video processing platform, Synamedia Converged Headend reduces customers' operational complexity and capital investment and minimizes risk. It helps service providers retain and grow their subscriber base by supporting existing services and accelerating the time to market for new channels and services. This opens up opportunities to explore new countries and markets, test existing ones, trial new services and applications, and modify or stop them without punitive capital losses.

Converged Headend incorporates everything pay-TV providers need to migrate to software-based services and offers the flexibility of being deployed on premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. This flexibility lets service providers drive cost efficiencies by making intelligent use of the cloud and finding the optimal balance between OPEX and CAPEX. It also features the industry's broadest functionality in a single solution including: acquisition and multiplexing, encoding, transcoding, ad insertion, packaging, content protection, origin services and reliable IP transport.

The solution also supports Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) for live streaming, helping operators to deliver a more immersive and consistent viewing experience across primary and mobile screens. This is particularly important for live streaming of sports events, which can suffer a 45 second delay compared with broadcast TV. At the ANGA COM booth, Synamedia will show a demo featuring low latency, synchronized delivery across all screens.

