Sparklight Business Rolls 1-Gig Across Footprint

PHOENIX -- Small and medium-sized businesses in Sparklight communities can now enjoy internet speeds up to 1 gigabit per second with the launch of Sparklight Business' new 1 Gig high-speed internet plans.

"Gigabit internet service provides enhanced operational speed for companies involved with server hosting, constant cloud computing, integrated call centers/customer service management systems and much more," said Chris Boone, Vice President of Business Services for Sparklight. "Teams can stream, share and collaborate via video conference in ultra HD. They can connect each and every device and employee simultaneously – without straining network quality. And they can directly access cloud-based software and virtual desktops with no lag or buffering."

Gigabit internet service is available throughout the Sparklight Business footprint. Sparklight has invested millions of dollars upgrading to an ultra-reliable and fast hybrid fiber-coaxial network in order to bring the latest technology and fastest speeds to its customers. The 1 Gig plan includes download speeds up to 1,000 Mbps and upload speeds up to 50 Mbps. It completes a high-speed internet portfolio of plans that also feature 25x3; 50x5; 150x15; 300x30 and 500x50 plans in most markets.

Sparklight Business offers high-speed internet plans with "no contract" options – along with savings opportunities under 1-year, 2-year and 3-year service agreements. Contract or not, business customers also enjoy no data limits with any high-speed internet plan they sign up for.

Sparklight/Cable One

