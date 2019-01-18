& cplSiteName &

Slideshow: The New Comcast Technology Center

Jeff Baumgartner
1/18/2019
Roughly a decade after opening its new corporate headquarters building, the Comcast Center, Comcast recently opened the doors to the company's second tower in downtown Philadelphia -- the Comcast Technology Center.

Taller than 973-foot Comcast Center, the new, 60-floor CTC building stands at 1,121 feet and serves as the hub for Comcast's engineering and software development organization, contains broadcast studios for NBC10/Telemundo and is the workplace for some 4,000 people.

The Comcast Technology Center, designed by Lord Norman Foster's Foster + Partners (which also designed the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, Calif.), will also contain a 219-guest-room Four Seasons Hotel slated to open later this year that, naturally, will offer in-room access to Comcast's X1 video platform. A floor of the CTC will also be dedicated to the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator program. (See Comcast/NBCU Readies Second Startup Accelerator Class.)

Among some of the technology stats, the CTC is connected to 500 Gbit/s of capacity, equipped with more than 1,000 wireless access points and boasts 60 miles of fiber optic cabling.

Comcast employees started to move into the new building, on a phased basis, in December 2018.

Light Reading got an opportunity to take a look around the new building earlier this week. To get a glimpse of what we saw, click the image below to start up the slideshow:

Philly's New Skyline
— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

