Slideshow: The New Comcast Technology Center

Roughly a decade after opening its new corporate headquarters building, the Comcast Center, Comcast recently opened the doors to the company's second tower in downtown Philadelphia -- the Comcast Technology Center.

Taller than 973-foot Comcast Center, the new, 60-floor CTC building stands at 1,121 feet and serves as the hub for Comcast's engineering and software development organization, contains broadcast studios for NBC10/Telemundo and is the workplace for some 4,000 people.

The Comcast Technology Center, designed by Lord Norman Foster's Foster + Partners (which also designed the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, Calif.), will also contain a 219-guest-room Four Seasons Hotel slated to open later this year that, naturally, will offer in-room access to Comcast's X1 video platform. A floor of the CTC will also be dedicated to the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator program. (See Comcast/NBCU Readies Second Startup Accelerator Class.)

Among some of the technology stats, the CTC is connected to 500 Gbit/s of capacity, equipped with more than 1,000 wireless access points and boasts 60 miles of fiber optic cabling.

Comcast employees started to move into the new building, on a phased basis, in December 2018.

Light Reading got an opportunity to take a look around the new building earlier this week. To get a glimpse of what we saw, click the image below to start up the slideshow:

Philly's New Skyline At 1,121 ft feet, the new Comcast Technology Center is taller than the Comcast Center, and has altered the Philadelphia skyline. The Comcast Technology Center is currently the ninth-tallest building in the US.

(Image source: Comcast)

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading