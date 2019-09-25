ZEE5 Chooses Kaltura TV Platform Player

& cplSiteName &

9/25/2019

MUMBAI, India and NEW YORK -- ZEE5, India’s fastest growing ConTech brand today announced its partnership with Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, for the deployment of the Kaltura TV Platform Player. The Kaltura TV Platform Player provides ZEE5 with market-leading Quality of Experience (QoE), while supporting over 8,000 devices, and providing elastic scale to accommodate ZEE5’s global audience of over 76 million users. The Kaltura TV Platform Player also includes native support of advertising insertion and measurement.

With its native mobile SDKs, multi-language support and ability to provide a smooth streaming experience across the widest range of network connections and devices, the Kaltura TV Platform Player is at the heart of ZEE5’s OTT service. The company also plans to introduce new features such as innovative advertising formats, and gamification of the video experience.

In 2019 itself, ZEE5, India’s fastest growing ConTech brand has rolled out around 25 original shows across genres, and the platform is committed to launching 72+ shows by March 2020. It has surpassed 70 million+ gross downloads since launch on the Play Store and had 76.4 million monthly active users globally as of June 2019.

Some of the original content launched so far include widely acclaimed Kaafir, Rejctx – new age thriller drama, Barot House – a suspense drama film, Posham Pa – psychological thriller, Jamai 2.0 – a romantic thriller starring Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma which is a digital sequel of popular television series Jamai Raja, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala - an Indian romantic comedy web series starring Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal and Mission Over Mars (MOM) – Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh-led drama series to name a few.

ZEE5 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. The platform is also available on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV, as well as on www.ZEE5.com.

