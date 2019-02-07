Windstream Partners With MobiTV for New Streaming Service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN), a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, and MOBITV, a global leader in app-based TV video delivery solutions, today announced plans to launch an app-based television service, Kinetic TV, which will enable Windstream’s residential customers to access content when and where they want it, powered by the MOBITV CONNECT Platform.

This television service will launch in phases, starting in select Windstream North Georgia markets, followed by its Lincoln, Nebraska markets. Kinetic TV is expected to be available across Kinetic by Windstream’s entire 18-state footprint this year. The company will utilize the MOBITV Connect Platform™ to transition its network’s video delivery system to an extendable, IP-based approach to app-based television that includes on-demand, live TV, catch-up TV, network DVR, and recommendations to consumers, through popular consumer devices. Customers will have the ability to download the app and view television on any of their popular connected devices, connected TVs, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones.

“The future of entertainment for consumers is all about access,” said Jeff Small, president of consumer and small and medium business services for Windstream. “Kinetic TV combines access to popular movies and shows with the flexibility to watch on a variety of devices, at any time, at home or on the go, and at lower cost than traditional cable. It’s the perfect complement to Windstream Kinetic Internet.”

