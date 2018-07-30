Tier 1 Cable Operator Chooses Adara's SIPV Offering

TORONTO -- Adara Technologies Inc. (www.adara-tech.com/latestbuzz), best known for its game-changing, low-cost, SIPV solution that enables broadband service providers to free up large amounts of their spectrum in as little as 90 days for immediate DOCSIS expansion, today announced that a large Tier I North American cable operator with millions of subscribers is the latest cable operator to choose to deploy the SIPV solution. The solution will enable the deployment of dozens of new HD and 4K video channels as well as significant new DOCSIS services.

The Adara SIPV solution works with all legacy (and new) set-top boxes to immediately deliver video more efficiently by not only “switching” the multicast programs rather than broadcasting them, but also by distinguishing between MPEG2- and MPEG4-capable set-top boxes -- a unique and powerful feature called “codec-awareness”. This feature thereby enables the bandwidth efficiencies of MPEG4 without the costly and very customer-disruptive requirement to force the forklift replacement of remaining MPEG2 set-tops. The benefit is that SIPV can free up to 80% or more of an operator’s bandwidth in as little as 90 days so that it can be immediately used for multi-Gigabit Broadband expansion using DOCSIS 3.0, 3.1 or Full Duplex for compelling services such as cellular backhaul, faster High Speed Internet, unicast (OTT) and multicast IPTV, increased 4K UHD delivery and much more.

“This cable operator customer expects the unique capabilities and benefits of our Adara SIPV solution to deliver significant amounts of spectrum that would not have otherwise been possible without a massive capital investment and significant customer disruption over many years,” said Joseph Nucara, CEO of Adara. “As a result, the company plans to simultaneously add many more HD and 4K channel offerings, expand its IPTV offering over DOCSIS, all while furthering Broadband expansion to insure continued high customer satisfaction and subscriber growth.

“This highly respected operator has been a leader for years in addressing the growing and complex demands of today’s broadband cable customer,” said Nucara. “The company already offers Gigabit broadband across its entire footprint, was a pioneer in the use of switched digital video over a decade ago to enable delivery of hundreds of longtail channels and had already reclaimed its analog spectrum with an extensive DTA deployment to go all-digital. Yet, as a result of our SIPV solution, the company will free up even more bandwidth to significantly expand its DOCSIS service offerings further, and very cost-effectively – saving upwards of $100 million in our estimation. In essence, with SIPV, the company now has a path to future-proof its network for whatever new Broadband and IPTV services it may want to offer for the next decade and beyond.”

