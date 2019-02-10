Midco Picks Evolution for Android TV Boxes

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Evolution Digital today announces an eSTREAM 4K, powered by Android TV, win at Midcontinent Communications (Midco). Midco will deploy its next-generation IPTV services in early 2020 on Evolution Digital's managed all-IP streaming box, offering a new and fully-integrated streaming-based video solution on the Android TV Operator Tier. Midco serves more than 385,000 residential and business customers in more than 400 communities in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas and Wisconsin.

Evolution Digital's eSTREAM 4K is designed to launch directly to Midco's app-based TV service, while also providing customers with access to popular third-party apps through the Google Play Store.

The eSTREAM 4K offers a UI and back-office-agnostic platform, enabling Midco's seamless integration between Evolution Digital's all-IP streaming box and the TiVo user experience. Midco will also take advantage of Evolution Digital's Device Manager (eDM), a purpose-built software platform providing management, control, monitoring and analytics of devices, as well as the ability to deploy device-specific software, firmware and security updates to the operator's chosen user experience.

Other eSTREAM 4K highlights include:

Certified with latest Android TV operating software (Pie, 9.0)

Delivery of 4KHDR Ultra-HD content

Integrated Wi-Fi 2x2 802.11 b/g/n/ac

Remote control with voice command for enhanced navigation

Operator-branded leased-box business model

Bluetooth pairing capabilities (BLE 5.0)

Bandwidth-saving by utilizing HEVC/H.265 and VP9

Evolution Digital

Midco

