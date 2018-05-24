MaxLinear, Pixelworks Team for Nuvyyo Cord Cutter DVR

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced that Nuvyyo, Inc. has selected its MxL69x ATSC receiver (tuner and demodulator) for an innovative new Tablo DVR product that streams live HDTV and recorded over-the-air (OTA) content to any internet-connected TV, streaming media player, gaming system, computer or mobile device.

The Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR is designed for cord cutters and utilizes dual MxL69x receivers that allow users to simultaneously record and stream two free broadcast channels from an HDTV antenna. A headless network-connected DVR, the Tablo system allows users to place shift their programming, as they can stream live or recorded programming via Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connected devices, regardless of their location. The Tablo DVR also offers the flexibility to connect USB storage devices to provide up to 8 terabytes of storage, which equates to approximately 2,000 hours of HDTV content.

Transcoding from Pixelworks

The Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR incorporates an XCode 5516 SoC from Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) to provide flexible dual-stream transcoding of 1080i HD-to-1080p HD content. The XCode SoC is based on Pixelworks’ OTA solution platform and features customizable OTA reception and advanced streaming via Ethernet or Wi-Fi. Additionally, the platform is compatible with multiple storage interfaces, including eMMC, SD Card, and USB as well as provides support for networked DVRs and a variety of devices, such as iOS and Android clients.

“Over-the-air TV has seen a resurgence in popularity among today’s consumers,” said Grant Hall, CEO, Nuvyyo, Inc. “The new Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR lets modern cord cutters watch live and recorded broadcast TV whenever and wherever they want. The MaxLinear MxL69x receiver and Pixelworks XCode 5516 SoC helped us build a product that meets the cost, performance, size, and power requirements of our target audience and thus were a great fit for our newest Tablo DVR.”

MaxLinear Corp.