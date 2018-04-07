& cplSiteName &

Dish Connects With the Google Assistant

7/9/2018
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH today debuted its new integration with the Google Assistant for a Hands-Free TVTM entertainment experience. DISH customers with a Hopper, Hopper Duo, Joey or Wally can control their TV using just their voice when paired with an Assistant device, like Google Home, Android phones or iPhones. DISH is the first pay-TV provider to offer direct compatibility with the Assistant.

"Since we first introduced voice control technology, we've seen our customers really embrace the hands-free TV experience," said Niraj Desai, DISH vice president of product management. "Our collaboration with Google is an exciting opportunity for us to continue meeting demand for voice and changing the way we interact with television."

"We want to make it easy and fun for people to turn their living room into a smart entertainment center with the Assistant," said Michele Turner, Sr. Director, Google Smart Home Ecosystem. "By working closely with DISH, we'll ensure that customers can easily control their TVs through the Assistant, instead of searching for or having to share the remote."

Dish Network LLC (Nasdaq: DISH)

