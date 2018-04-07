Dish Connects With the Google Assistant

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH today debuted its new integration with the Google Assistant for a Hands-Free TVTM entertainment experience. DISH customers with a Hopper, Hopper Duo, Joey or Wally can control their TV using just their voice when paired with an Assistant device, like Google Home, Android phones or iPhones. DISH is the first pay-TV provider to offer direct compatibility with the Assistant.
"Since we first introduced voice control technology, we've seen our customers really embrace the hands-free TV experience," said Niraj Desai, DISH vice president of product management. "Our collaboration with Google is an exciting opportunity for us to continue meeting demand for voice and changing the way we interact with television."
"We want to make it easy and fun for people to turn their living room into a smart entertainment center with the Assistant," said Michele Turner, Sr. Director, Google Smart Home Ecosystem. "By working closely with DISH, we'll ensure that customers can easily control their TVs through the Assistant, instead of searching for or having to share the remote."
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.