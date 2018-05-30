& cplSiteName &

Comcast Launches Voice-Activated Movie Ticketing on TV

5/30/2018
PHILADELPHIA, PA and LOS ANGELES, CA – Comcast’s Xfinity and Fandango businesses today announced a unique integration that gives movie fans the ability to find local showtimes and movie tickets right on their television. Starting today with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Xfinity X1 customers can say “Get tickets” into their X1 voice remote while watching the movie trailer to search more than 30,000 theatrical screens in the U.S., marking the first time this capability is available on a set top box. The companies expect to extend this feature to additional new releases throughout the year.

“Fandango is the perfect partner to help us give customers a fun, easy way to go right from watching TV at home to enjoying the newest releases in the movie theater,” said Nancy Spears, Vice President, Strategy and Execution, Comcast Cable. “Xfinity X1 enables us to continually explore one-of-a-kind experiences that complement the TV viewing experience, allowing viewers to interact with content where and when it is convenient for them. We’re launching this experience starting with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in conjunction with the film’s trailer and look forward to further enhancing additional movie titles with this functionality throughout the year.”

X1 customers who watch the latest Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer on Xfinity On Demand will receive an on-screen notification prompting them to say “Get tickets” into their voice remote (or press the info button on the remote) to initiate the online ticket-buying process. From there, they’ll be able to review a list of showtimes at nearby theaters. Customers can opt to send the local showtimes to their mobile phone to complete the purchase via Fandango’s mobile app or website.

“At Fandango, we are always looking for innovative ways to super serve movie fans, when they are engaging with movie content so that they can easily act on their interest and purchase a ticket to the theater on the platforms and devices they use,” said Mark Young, SVP, Head of Business Development and Strategy, Fandango. “We’re thrilled to team up with Xfinity to offer millions of X1 customers across the country a convenient new way to use their TV set and voice-activated remote to buy movie tickets right from their living rooms.”

Prior to the June 22 launch of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking Jurassic Park, Xfinity TV customers can catch up on the entire Jurassic journey through a new curated destination on X1— accessible via the movies section on Xfinity On Demand or by saying Jurassic Park into the voice remote. Here, they can easily rent or purchase any of the previous films, pre-order Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and access clips, trailers and other special content related to the film franchise.

Fandango is part of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, which is a unit of NBCUniversal, a Comcast company.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

