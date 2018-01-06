& cplSiteName &

Comcast Expands Number of International Channels

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/6/2018
50%
50%

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Comcast today announced that it has expanded the number of international channels that are available to Xfinity TV customers by including 42 networks, now available nationally on Xfinity X1 and through the Xfinity Stream TV app and portal on mobile devices, computers, and Roku devices in the home. From Bollywood movies and Chinese news, to Russian cinema and Brazilian telenovelas, X1 customers can now find and enjoy foreign language content such as STAR India PLUS, Zee TV, TV Asia, Globo, Record TV, TV5Monde, TV JAPAN and Willow sports content.

Coupled with the recent addition of Sling International on X1, the new international experience on X1 now includes over 415 networks in more than 20 languages and the content is organized and curated in a way that makes search and discovery by geography or language simple and easy.

X1 customers can just say “International” to go directly to the International destination on Xfinity on Demand. Additionally, customers can use their voice to discover programming relevant to a specific region of the world - “Asian Entertainment,” “South Asian Entertainment,” “European Entertainment,” or “Brazilian Entertainment” are all voice commands that take the viewer directly to a curated assortment of channels, shows, movies, music and more. With more than 1.5 billion voice commands generated in the first quarter of 2018 alone, X1 customers are using the X1 voice remote more than ever to find the content they love.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Motorola Clips On 5G Phone Features
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/30/2018
5G Will Change How Your Smartphone Is Designed
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/31/2018
Verizon Says T-Mobile's 5G Brag Is 'Baloney'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 6/1/2018
MEF Touts Multivendor SD-WAN & More
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 5/31/2018
Charter's Mobile Service Details Leak
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 6/4/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Proper Ergonomics Are Key to a Healthy Workplace Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives