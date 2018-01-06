Comcast Expands Number of International Channels

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Comcast today announced that it has expanded the number of international channels that are available to Xfinity TV customers by including 42 networks, now available nationally on Xfinity X1 and through the Xfinity Stream TV app and portal on mobile devices, computers, and Roku devices in the home. From Bollywood movies and Chinese news, to Russian cinema and Brazilian telenovelas, X1 customers can now find and enjoy foreign language content such as STAR India PLUS, Zee TV, TV Asia, Globo, Record TV, TV5Monde, TV JAPAN and Willow sports content.

Coupled with the recent addition of Sling International on X1, the new international experience on X1 now includes over 415 networks in more than 20 languages and the content is organized and curated in a way that makes search and discovery by geography or language simple and easy.

X1 customers can just say “International” to go directly to the International destination on Xfinity on Demand. Additionally, customers can use their voice to discover programming relevant to a specific region of the world - “Asian Entertainment,” “South Asian Entertainment,” “European Entertainment,” or “Brazilian Entertainment” are all voice commands that take the viewer directly to a curated assortment of channels, shows, movies, music and more. With more than 1.5 billion voice commands generated in the first quarter of 2018 alone, X1 customers are using the X1 voice remote more than ever to find the content they love.

