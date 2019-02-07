& cplSiteName &

Comcast Announces XOC at Randolph-Macon

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/4/2019
BALTIMORE, Md. -- Comcast announced today it has launched its Xfinity On Campus service to Randolph-Macon College, allowing students to watch live TV, On Demand and recorded content on their IP-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones. The service is included with room and board for students living in on-campus housing.

Xfinity On Campus offers approximately 100 live channels including every major broadcast network, as well as channels like AMC, Bravo, ESPN, FX and MTV through Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app and portal. The service also includes access to thousands of current season TV shows and hit movies via Xfinity On Demand. While off campus, students can use the Xfinity Stream app to login and access TV Everywhere programming that’s part of their subscription.

“Randolph-Macon College joins a distinguished list of area colleges and universities offering this unique service to its on-campus students,” said Jeff Seidenfaden, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Comcast’s Beltway Region. “Students can now turn their mobile devices into a television, enabling them to easily view their favorite live content on the go, anytime. We hope Randolph-Macon students enjoy it on campus and beyond.”

Students can also upgrade their Xfinity On Campus accounts to include a selection of premium channels, including HBO, Showtime and STARZ, as well as the Sports Entertainment Package.

Randolph-Macon College joins 14 schools in the Beltway Region — from Goucher College and Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore, MD to Washington & Lee University in Lexington, VA — whose students use Xfinity On Campus.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

