Atlantic Broadband Offers Amazon Alexa Integration

QUINCY, Mass. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation's ninth largest cable operator, today announced that Amazon Alexa voice control functionality is now available through its TiVo-powered video platform.

The new enhancement allows Atlantic Broadband TiVo customers with an Amazon Alexa voice assistant device to issue hands-free voice commands from anywhere in a room (“far-field”) without the need for a remote control. This functionality allows customers to easily pause, rewind and fast-forward programming. They can also change the channel and open streaming apps like Netflix through Amazon Alexa on their TV with simple voice commands.

Alexa, the top-selling virtual assistant in the United States, uses an intelligent, natural language, speech recognition system to deliver commands when paired to the TiVo unit.

“This new Amazon Alexa integration with our TiVo-powered video platform combines ease of use with powerful functionality to dramatically elevate the in-home TV entertainment experience for our customers,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President of Products and Programming for Atlantic Broadband. “Today we’re able to deliver even greater value to our customers through innovative virtual assistant technology.”

Atlantic Broadband was among the first multi-system cable operators in the U.S. to launch TiVo’s advanced gateway platform in 2013. The following year, it was among the first video providers in the nation to fully integrate Netflix into its video platform. Last summer, Atlantic Broadband introduced a new user interface for the TiVo platform featuring intuitive navigation and enhanced functionality, hyper-personalized viewing recommendations and an easy-to-use remote with voice control.

