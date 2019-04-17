Atlantic Broadband Launches TiVo in South Carolina

BARNWELL, S.C. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s ninth largest cable operator, today announced that it has launched TiVo’s new Unified Entertainment System in the Low Country area of South Carolina, including Allendale, Barnwell, Bamberg, Elko and surrounding communities.

The new entertainment platform features a modern user interface with intuitive navigation, personalized viewing recommendations and an easy-to-use voice remote to provide fast, highly accurate results of searched-for programs. In addition, Atlantic Broadband TiVo users with an Amazon Alexa voice assistant device now have the ability to issue hands-free voice commands from anywhere in a room without the need for a remote control. This functionality allows customers to easily pause, rewind and fast-forward programming or launch streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube with simple voice commands.

Content also is searchable across multiple video sources, including live TV, DVR recordings, Video On Demand and streaming apps. The new TiVo Entertainment System also allows customers to access content on multiple screens across TVs, smartphones, tablets and more, both in-home and on-the-go.

Other notable features include:

• Tailored Recommendations – Gives customers personalized, real-time recommendations on what to watch.

• Powerful DVR Capability – Lets customers record up to six shows at once and store up to 1,000 of their favorite shows. • Stream to Mobile – The TiVo platform allows customers to stream shows easily to tablets or smartphones.

• SmartBarTM – A new search feature connects customers to what they are most likely to watch at a given time of day or day of the week.

• My Shows List – Contains categories that help customers quickly locate their favorite shows and recordings. With this feature, customers can highlight a category such as “Kids” to view only kids’ shows. This can be personalized and saved for even easier browsing.

In conjunction with the launch of TiVo Entertainment System, Atlantic Broadband has introduced a new Video On Demand platform that substantially increases the number of on-demand choices, while quickly and efficiently delivering the content to customers on the viewing device of their choice.

Atlantic Broadband