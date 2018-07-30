Atlantic Broadband Expands TiVo Experience 4 Services

QUINCY, Mass. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s 9th largest cable operator, today announced that it has launched the new TiVo Experience 4 combined with IP-based Video On Demand (VOD). The entertainment platform features a new, modern user interface with intuitive navigation and enhanced functionality, hyper-personalized viewing recommendations and an easy-to-use remote, offering conversational voice control.

Within TiVo Experience 4, the on-screen user interface has been completely redesigned with a modern, sleek, horizontal navigation system that is highly appealing. Cutting-edge technology delivers personalized, tailored programming recommendations, so customers will be able to find what they want to watch quickly and easily.

The new voice remote, a key element of the platform upgrade, takes search and discovery to a new level, providing fast, highly-accurate results of searched-for programs, even when only part of a title or a key word is spoken. With the voice remote, customers say what they want to watch and view it instantly.

Content also is searchable across multiple sources, including live TV, DVR recordings, on-demand and OTT apps, including Netflix. TiVo Experience 4 also allows customers to access content on multiple screens—across TVs, smartphones, tablets and more—both in-home and on-the-go.

