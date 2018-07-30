& cplSiteName &

50 Pay-TV Operators Sign Up for MobiTV Connect

7/30/2018
EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- MOBITV, a global leader in application-based Pay TV video delivery solutions, today announces more than 50 customers, including All West Communications, Arvig, ATMC (Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation), Dalton Utilities/OptiLink, Elevate Fiber, Fidelity Communications, Greenlight Community Broadband, MetroNet, Nex-Tech, Nortex Communications, RiverStreet Networks, and USA Communications, leveraging the Company’s MOBITV Connect platform. These customers represent a total subscriber base of approximately one million across the U.S.

Many Pay TV operators would love to compete with a modern app-based approach to their video services but face large investments to upgrade their existing headend infrastructure. Through the MOBITV Connect Platform, operators can transition their network’s video delivery system to an extendable IP-based approach that includes on-demand, live TV, catch-up TV, network DVR, and recommendations. The agile and customizable platform is now the catalyst for these Pay TV providers to be live and in-market in their respective regions. Their subscribers will enjoy TV on the devices they love, while operators no longer have to absorb the high cost of constantly replacing legacy set-top boxes for the home.

“It is becoming apparent that app-based TV is the future for delivering Pay services. In a world where video is growing increasingly competitive from OTT offerings, operators must reduce the expense and overhead associated with Pay TV,” said Charlie Nooney, CEO and Chairman of MOBITV. “Given that we are a software-based solution that provides both in-network and managed service options, we provide a level playing field for operators in terms of cost and, equally important, we allow them to take a leadership role in the user experience.”

The MOBITV Connect managed solution will offer Pay TV subscribers the benefit of a modern user experience enabled across popular streaming devices, while supporting the operator’s unique content lineup, content policies, branding requirements, billing, authentication, and more. With secured streaming delivery rights from major media brands, MOBITV is now authorized to ingest content once and deliver it in an app-based framework to multiple operators. The platform is turn key and can be deployed within 90 days.

