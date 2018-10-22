SCTE Unveils 10-Year Plan







EXTON, Pa. -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced a long-range plan that is designed to ensure the continued success of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® as a pivotal event for the entire cable telecommunications industry.

The plan outlines the multiple forces that are being harnessed to continue Cable-Tec Expo’s role as the industry’s premier venue for sharing ideas and accelerating the deployment of state-of-the-art technology. These include strategic locations, partnerships with cable system operators, and collaborative relationships with the vendor community and key industry associations.

The plan was created in anticipation of SCTE•ISBE’s 50th anniversary next year by Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE, and Zenita Henderson, senior director, Marketing Operations, Business Development and National Conferences for SCTE•ISBE, with input from the organization’s Board of Directors and Expo attendees and exhibitors. Key elements include:

Following next year’s event in New Orleans, a schedule of September or October dates through 2029 in cities that are focal points of the industry, with multiple visits to Denver and Atlanta and individual events in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.;

An increased commitment by the MSO community, including MSO sponsors in each locale who will take the lead on creating program content, securing guest speakers, and ensuring participation by senior leadership teams up to and including C-level executives; and