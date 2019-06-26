SCTE Taps David Pogue for Cable-Tec Expo Keynote

EXTON, Pa. -- David Pogue, the Emmy Award-winning television host, author and technology expert, will discuss how new technologies – including those at the heart of cable telecommunications’ value proposition – are transforming the way we live and work when he speaks at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019 in New Orleans, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Pogue, a longtime columnist for the New York Times and a four-time Emmy recipient for his stories on CBS Sunday Morning, will share his views on technology disruption during keynote remarks at the Cable-Tec Expo Annual Awards Luncheon. A yearly highlight of Cable-Tec Expo®, the luncheon will be held from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 2 in the Great Hall of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The premier and largest cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will take place Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 3. Awards Luncheon tickets are included with all Expo Full Conference registrations. Luncheon tickets can be purchased by attendees with Expo Floor Pass registrations.

“With his unique blend of subject matter expertise and personality, David Pogue has guided consumers through one of the most transformational technology periods in history,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “As our industry accelerates toward the goal of 10G services, we all can benefit greatly from David’s insights into technology disruption and the benefits for our customers.”

Best known for previewing new consumer technologies and trends and forecasting their business applications, Pogue has been at the forefront of new and emerging technology trends for nearly two decades. Millions of people have followed and trusted his tech reviews and his reports on CBS Sunday Morning and Nova. He is one of the world’s best-selling “how to” authors, with more than 100 titles and 3 million copies in print.

SCTE-ISBE

