SCTE Names Comcast's Wolcott Member of Year, Allshouse, Hughes Enter HoF

ATLANTA -- Comcast Fellow Larry Wolcott captured the SCTE•ISBE Member of the Year Award this afternoon during the Annual Awards Luncheon here at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018.

Moments earlier at the Luncheon, Greg Allshouse, facilities and fleet manager, Comcast Cable Communications, and Jim Hughes, vice president, MSO Sales North America, CommScope, crossed the Thomas Murphy Ballroom stage in the Georgia World Congress Center as the newest inductees into the esteemed SCTE•ISBE Hall of Fame.

Wolcott distinguished himself over the past year with his contagious spirit for active involvement with the Society, particularly as a leader of the Rocky Mountain Chapter, in Colorado. He is credited with having helped the chapter to climb past the thousand mark for number of SCTE•ISBE members recently. The Member of the Year Award was sponsored by Broadband Library.

Allshouse is revered for actively having taken full advantage of what the Society has to offer and for giving back generously by selflessly serving the Society in various leadership roles dating back to 2002.

Hughes, a 35-year industry veteran, has been instrumental to the Society’s growth and development through his skilled leadership on the SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors and the SCTE Foundation Board of Directors.

The Luncheon, which was sponsored by Vericom (Platinum) and CommScope (Gold), was one of multiple awards venues this week at Cable-Tec Expo, which began Monday and concludes Thursday. The list of other award recipients comprises the following:

Craig Cuttner, senior vice president, technology development and standards, HBO, was honored with the Excellence in Standards Award.

Mark Hess, senior vice president, business and industry affairs, Comcast Cable Communications, received the Chairman’s Award from SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors Chairman Bill Warga of Liberty Global. On Monday at Expo, Warga was re-elected by the board to be its chairman for a second year.

Roberto López, manager of technical learning and industry outreach, Telecom Argentina SA, is the newest recipient of the Excellence in Learning and Development Award.

Noopur Davis, senior vice president, chief product and information security officer, Comcast Cable Communications, was acclaimed as the newest Women in Technology Award recipient. The award is sponsored annually by WICT, Cablefax, and SCTE•ISBE.

Dr. Claudio Righetti, chief scientist, CTO Office, Telecom Argentina SA, is the newest International Engineering Professional Award recipient.

Mariela Anabel Fiorenzo, STEM senior analyst, Telecom Argentina SA, was named the recipient of the Rising Leader Award.

Senior Member Recognition was bestowed upon five individuals: Mark Adams, director, technology, Cox Communications; David Eng, distinguished engineer, Comcast Cable Communications; Roger Hughes, senior engineer, Armstrong Group of Companies; James Kersnowski, retired; and David Sharkey, manager of technical support, Comcast Cable Communications.

Mike O’Dell, director, network maintenance, Comcast Cable Communications, is the Cable-Tec Games’ Spirit of the Games honoree this year. The Spirit of the Games Award was sponsored by Corning.

