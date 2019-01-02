& cplSiteName &

SCTE Kicks Off Paper Chase for Cable-Tec Expo 2019

2/1/2019
EXTON, Pa. -- Thought leadership and expertise on new and emerging technologies and operational practices that can position cable at the heart of telecommunications transformation are being sought for the annual Fall Technical Forum at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019.

The Expo 2019 Call for Papers seeks proposals in 11 categories covering a wide range of topics, among them the industry’s roadmap to 10G services, as well as other technologies that will impact cable infrastructures and services in the next several years. Abstracts will be reviewed by the Expo 2019 Program Committee, co-chaired by Bill Warga, vice president, Technology for Liberty Global, and Tom Adams, executive vice president, Field Operations for Charter Communications.

Proposals are due by Friday, March 22, 2019.

Selected papers will be presented at Cable-Tec Expo from Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30–Oct. 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, in New Orleans. Additionally, the papers will be published as part of the industry’s archival body of technical literature, the Fall Technical Forum Technical Proceedings. The Fall Technical Forum is a joint production of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), SCTE’s global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), NCTA–The Internet & Television Association, and CableLabs.

Submitted abstracts should be either for technical papers that describe new and emerging technologies or for operational practices that provide field guidance. Priority will be given to abstracts that address solutions that can be implemented within the next three years, particularly within the following topic areas:

  • Wireline Access Network
  • Wireless Access Network
  • Converging Access Networks
  • Innovation Across Technologies
  • Internet of Things
  • Operational Transformation
  • Virtualization & Cloud
  • Security
  • Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Data Analytics
  • Business Services
  • Video Services

Complete details are available at www.scte.org/callforpapers.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

Infographics