SCTE-ISBE Corporate Alliance Program Surpasses 50 Members

NEW ORLEANS -- Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today pointed toward its next half-century of technology leadership with a new milestone for its Corporate Alliance Partner (CAP) program – the addition of Tempo Communications as the 50th CAP member.

In the past five years, the rapid acceptance of the CAP program has enabled Operators, Technology Partners, Contractors, and Consortiums to derive maximum business benefit from involvement with SCTE•ISBE. The CAP program enables corporate members of all sizes jointly to address industry issues, to develop solutions and standards in preparation for emerging technologies, and to dramatically expand access to training, networking, and education. Operator CAP membership includes: Altice, Altice Technical Services, Cable Onda, Charter Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, GCI, Izzi Telecom, Liberty Global, Mediacom, Midco, NBN, One Communications, Rogers, Shaw, Shentel, and Telecom SA. Technology partner members are: ADTRAN, Advanced Media Technologies, Alpha Technologies, Altec, America Ilsintech, Amphenol Broadband Solutions, Antronix, ARRIS, ATX, Blonder Tongue, Broadband International, Casa Systems, Ciena, Cisco, Clearfield, CommScope, Communication Associates, Corning, Digicomm International, eClerx Customer Operations, EXFO, Harmonic, Intel, Lindsay Broadband, Multilink, Synamedia, Technicolor, Tempo Communications, TVC, VeEX, and Viavi. Bermudez, Longo, Diaz-Masso and Decisive Communications participate as a Contractor partners.

Conceived as a true strategic partnership between corporate members and SCTE•ISBE, the Corporate Alliance Partner program includes a wide variety of opportunities for all constituencies to help shape, define, and prepare the industry for new technologies and services. CAP program members are able to boost visibility and results by influencing training roadmaps that build workforce expertise, by having a seat at the table as industry standards are considered and created, and by leveraging the shared experiences of other Corporate Alliance partners. The program and entry fees have been structured to ensure that members of all sizes have an opportunity to get maximum value from participation.

