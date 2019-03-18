& cplSiteName &

SCTE Foundation Seeks Applicants for $3,500 Oakes Scholarship

3/18/2019
EXTON, Pa. -- Applications are now being accepted for the Catherine Oakes Memorial Leadership Scholarship for Women, an award that recognizes, rewards, and provides educational opportunities for women who aspire to become leaders in cable engineering or operations, the SCTE Foundation announced today.

The $3,500 scholarship, open to all women who are SCTE•ISBE members, is to be used toward any program that is intended to advance the recipient’s career in the industry. Applications will be reviewed by past recipients of the Women in Technology Award, presented annually by SCTE•ISBE, WICT, and Cablefax.

The application deadline is Wednesday, May 1, 2019. More information about the Oakes Scholarship and an application can be found here.

The Oakes Scholarship was created to honor the senior vice president, operations for SCTE•ISBE who passed away suddenly in 2013. The scholarship is funded entirely by donations earmarked specifically for it. Donations can be made at the Oakes Scholarship page on the SCTE Foundation website.

Oakes was a leading voice for diversity and inclusion in the cable engineering and operations workforce and championed the integration of women’s and diversity issues into the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth and the SCTE Foundation. She was instrumental in the creation of Women’s TechConnect, a mentoring program for women technologists that is a joint initiative of SCTE•ISBE and WICT.

