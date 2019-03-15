CUJO AI Joins the RDK Community

& cplSiteName &

Light Reading
Light Reading
3/15/2019
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- CUJO AI, a network intelligence company delivering revolutionary AI-driven solutions for major network operators in the industry, today announced that it has joined the RDK Community.

CUJO AI has joined the RDK community to enable its suite of digital network protection applications on the RDK open source platform. Network operators that choose RDK to power their consumer and business broadband gateways will be able to offer their customers additional digital security, parental controls, and privacy protection services from CUJO AI.

CUJO AI will contribute to the RDK community by participating in software development and implementation of the RDK software stack at network operators worldwide. The company will also contribute open source software to help enhance the services that RDK-enabled network operators can deploy on their networks in a fast and seamless way.

RDK is an open source software platform for the connected home that standardizes core functions used in broadband devices, set-top boxes, and IoT solutions. RDK software resides on the chipsets within the CPE and enables service providers to standardize certain technical functionality. For broadband CPE, RDK provides a common method to manage various functions, such as home-networking and IoT interfaces, device management, diagnostics, and more.

“We look forward to being an active part of the RDK community. Our goal is to protect people’s connected experiences as broadly as possible. Becoming part of this community is a terrific way to enable broader access to our technology. Together with the RDK open source community, we will manage to bring trust in the connected experience and transform the cybersecurity landscape”, explained Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI.

“CUJO AI is a proven leader in providing AI-driven, network security services for today’s connected homes,” said Steve Heeb, President and General Manager of RDK. “The rise of third-party IoT devices, coupled with service providers’ own smart home services, require new tools to analyze, detect, and address possible threats. As such, we’re delighted to have CUJO AI join the open source RDK community to support our service providers around the globe.”

RDK has been deployed globally on more than 40 million devices. The RDK community is comprised of more than 350 companies including CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers.

Recently, CUJO AI has announced covering more than 325M devices. CUJO AI has been chosen by the world’s largest service providers such as Charter Communications, Comcast and other global leaders to help power the digital protection services offered to their customers.

