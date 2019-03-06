Poland's Vectra Taps Teleste for Optical Node Upgrade

TURKU, Finland -- Teleste has been selected as a vendor of optical nodes for Vectra, a leading telecommunication operator in Poland. The frame agreement between the companies consists of more than 1000 of Teleste’s E8 1.2 GHz optical nodes, which will be delivered to Vectra by the end of Q1 2020.

Vectra is the second largest telecommunication operator in Poland with a cable network of almost 2 800 000 homes passed. The company offers its customers with services including cable television, broadband internet access - fixed and mobile – as well as fixed and mobile telephony. With Teleste’s E8 node, Vectra is upgrading its cable infrastructure to DOCSIS 3.1® data transmission capacity in order to guarantee the future availability of services such as high-speed internet, VOD and online TV for their subscribers.

Supporting DOCSIS 3.1 frequencies, Teleste’s E8 is a compact optical node platform offering advanced technical features, outstanding performance and innovative, yet practical functionalities. The node features, for example, a universal control that ensures its optimal performance by automatically aligning gains and levels of amplifier stages.

Teleste