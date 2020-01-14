& cplSiteName &

Podcast: The SVoD Squad Attacks

Phil Harvey
1/7/2020

Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner is covering #CES2020 this week and just before he stepped into the casinos and the sprawling exhibit halls, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser got him to give a bit of analysis on the upcoming year in subscription video-on-demand (SVoD).

Two much-discussed SVoD services are launching this year -- Peacock and HBO Max -- and both are wholly owned by service provider giants who sell broadband, pay-TV, wireless service and even 5G (in select streets, in some cities).

Jeff fills us in on why these launches are such a big deal in an already crowded market. He also gives us the scoop on what he's looking at and who he plans to listen to at CES.

    Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

