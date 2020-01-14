Podcast: The SVoD Squad Attacks

Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner is covering #CES2020 this week and just before he stepped into the casinos and the sprawling exhibit halls, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser got him to give a bit of analysis on the upcoming year in subscription video-on-demand (SVoD).

Two much-discussed SVoD services are launching this year -- Peacock and HBO Max -- and both are wholly owned by service provider giants who sell broadband, pay-TV, wireless service and even 5G (in select streets, in some cities).

Jeff fills us in on why these launches are such a big deal in an already crowded market. He also gives us the scoop on what he's looking at and who he plans to listen to at CES.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading