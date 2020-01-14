Podcast: Quibi Quips & TV Feeds the Airwaves
Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner is covering #CES2020 this week and on his last day in town, we caught him just in time to get a recap of the much-hyped Quibi keynote and some thoughts on how over-the-air TV looks and behaves a lot differently in the future.
