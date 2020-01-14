& cplSiteName &

Podcast: Quibi Quips & TV Feeds the Airwaves

Phil Harvey
1/9/2020

Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner is covering #CES2020 this week and on his last day in town, we caught him just in time to get a recap of the much-hyped Quibi keynote and some thoughts on how over-the-air TV looks and behaves a lot differently in the future.

The Light Reading podcast is available on:

  • Google Play
  • Apple Podcasts
  • Overcast
  • Spotify
  • SoundCloud

    • Related posts:

    Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    Related Stories
    Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    More Blogs from The Philter
    At #CES2020, Jeff Baumgartner reports on streaming video deals that include broadband service providers as key distribution partners. Maybe this is the silver lining as traditional pay-TV keeps losing subscribers.
    We discuss HBO Max, Peacock and more as the week of #CES2020 gets under way and service providers continue to stake their claims in the consumer subscription video business.
    The optical networking leader is pounding the table for webscale providers and telcos to move straight to 800G in the coming year, minimizing the competitive momentum of several vendors in the 600G space.
    Mitch Wagner brings us coverage of the Cisco Silicon One announcement from San Francisco, where the company announced a single technology platform to serve all its networking customers.
    Featured Video
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
    By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
    More Slideshows