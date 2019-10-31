Plume Notches J:COM Deal

TOKYO -- Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. ("J:COM"), Japan's largest cable TV operator serving more than 5.5 million subscribers, launched J:COM Mesh Wi-Fi powered by Plume, a new Smart Home Services offering designed to improve, personalize and secure the home network across all of its cable systems nationwide. In partnership with SCSK Corporation, a Plume distributor, this marks Plume's first wide-scale launch in Asia, following several large deployments in Europe and North America.

Powered by cloud-based artificial intelligence, J:COM Mesh Wi-Fi offers an integrated solution that is controlled from the Plume app. Backed by technology from Plume, the new service further enhances a customer's online experience through custom guest access, parental controls, and AI security for added protection of their devices. Plume works alongside J:COM's existing broadband connection to the home, letting customers make the most of its ultrafast speeds in every corner of their homes.

J:COM will benefit from Plume's suite of backend tools that give unprecedented visibility into network operations and performance, along with proactive support solutions. The Plume integration brings J:COM subscribers:

Plume Adaptive WiFi which intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes your network for peak performance.

HomePass which lets customers control guest and child access to their network, set up profiles, and pause the internet.