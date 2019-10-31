& cplSiteName &

Plume Notches J:COM Deal

10/31/2019

TOKYO -- Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. ("J:COM"), Japan's largest cable TV operator serving more than 5.5 million subscribers, launched J:COM Mesh Wi-Fi powered by Plume, a new Smart Home Services offering designed to improve, personalize and secure the home network across all of its cable systems nationwide. In partnership with SCSK Corporation, a Plume distributor, this marks Plume's first wide-scale launch in Asia, following several large deployments in Europe and North America.

Powered by cloud-based artificial intelligence, J:COM Mesh Wi-Fi offers an integrated solution that is controlled from the Plume app. Backed by technology from Plume, the new service further enhances a customer's online experience through custom guest access, parental controls, and AI security for added protection of their devices. Plume works alongside J:COM's existing broadband connection to the home, letting customers make the most of its ultrafast speeds in every corner of their homes.

J:COM will benefit from Plume's suite of backend tools that give unprecedented visibility into network operations and performance, along with proactive support solutions. The Plume integration brings J:COM subscribers:

  • Plume Adaptive WiFi which intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes your network for peak performance.

  • HomePass which lets customers control guest and child access to their network, set up profiles, and pause the internet.

  • AI Security to detect and block potential security threats, customize content access, and block unwanted ads.

