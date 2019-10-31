Plume Notches J:COM Deal
Light Reading
TOKYO -- Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. ("J:COM"), Japan's largest cable TV operator serving more than 5.5 million subscribers, launched J:COM Mesh Wi-Fi powered by Plume, a new Smart Home Services offering designed to improve, personalize and secure the home network across all of its cable systems nationwide. In partnership with SCSK Corporation, a Plume distributor, this marks Plume's first wide-scale launch in Asia, following several large deployments in Europe and North America.
Powered by cloud-based artificial intelligence, J:COM Mesh Wi-Fi offers an integrated solution that is controlled from the Plume app. Backed by technology from Plume, the new service further enhances a customer's online experience through custom guest access, parental controls, and AI security for added protection of their devices. Plume works alongside J:COM's existing broadband connection to the home, letting customers make the most of its ultrafast speeds in every corner of their homes.
J:COM will benefit from Plume's suite of backend tools that give unprecedented visibility into network operations and performance, along with proactive support solutions. The Plume integration brings J:COM subscribers: