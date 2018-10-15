& cplSiteName &

Paul Allen Dies at 65

Jeff Baumgartner
10/15/2018
50%
50%

Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder with many linkages to the cable industry, died Monday at 65.

According to a statement from his family and company, Vulcan, Allen died from compilations of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in his home town of Seattle.

Allen died just weeks after he announced that the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma he had battled in 2009 had returned.

"My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend," Allen's sister, Jody, said in a statement.

Allen, who also owned the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and the NBA's Portland Trailblazers, founded Vulcan as an investment and project management firm with Jody Allen in 1986.

Through a wave of cable system acquisitions, Allen eventually formed what was to become Charter Communications Inc. , a component of the executive's "Wired World" vision. But the debt-loaded operator was forced to file for pre-arranged Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March of 2009 and emerged from it later that year. (See Charter Turns to Chapter 11 and Charter Leaves Chapter 11.)

Through his backing of a company called Digeo, which merged with Steve Perlman's Moxi Digital in 2002, Allen was also an early advocate of a move away from simple, grid-based, interactive on-screen TV guides to more dynamic, intuitive and graphics-rich video user interfaces for set-top boxes.

Although Digeo's products never took cable operators or the retail market by storm, it was early to the game with a gateway-client architecture that now dominates pay-TV. Digeo was also a strong proponent of blending traditional TV content with OTT video at the set-top box -- something that was disruptive and fresh at the time and today is very much commonplace. (See Digeo Goes Over the Top and {docink 745111}.)

Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS) acquired the assets of Digeo in 2009 for a modest $20 million in a deal that marked Arris's entry into the set-top box market. That later led to Arris's acquisitions of Motorola Home and UK-based Pace, turning it into the world's top supplier of set-top boxes. Some of the technology and video software tech that was once linked to Digeo is now traced to Canada's Espial Group Inc. , which acquired Arris's Whole Home Solutions platform in 2016. (See Arris Digs Digeo and Arris Ends Dream of Set-Top Software Riches.)

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
One Size Doesn't Fit All – Another Look at Automation for 5G
By Stawan Kadepurkar, Business Head & EVP, Hi-Tech, L&T Technology Services
Prepare Now for the 5G Monetization Opportunity
By Yathish Nagavalli, Chief Enterprise Architect, Huawei Software
Huawei Mobile Money: Improving Lives and Accelerating Economic Growth
By Ian Martin Ravenscroft, Vice President of BSS Solutions, Huawei
Dealer Agent Cloud – Empower Your Dealer & Agent to Excel
By Natalie Dorothy Scopelitis, Director of Digital Transformation, Huawei Software
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics