Nrby Adds Cable Expertise to Board

9/20/2019

NASHUA, NH -- Nrby, a location centric, mobile collaboration platform that is changing field service, operations, and customer service teams from being reactive to proactive, driving organizational efficiency, decreasing operating costs, and skyrocketing customer satisfaction, is excited to announce the expansion of its Board.

Today, Bryant Isaacs, former President of Assurance Solutions at ARRIS, has joined the Board of Directors to help Nrby accelerate growth. Throughout his 17-year career in the cable and field service industry, Bryant has focused on helping industries and markets embrace change through the use of pioneering technology.

Nrby has established a stronghold in the Cable industry and has recently added Summit Broadband, Schurz Communications, and WOW!, plus many additional innovative companies, to its growing list of customers.

Nrby will be exhibiting at Cable-Tec Expo New Orleans Sep 30, 2019 – Thu, Oct 3, 2019.

Nrby

