|
NetScout's Cable CTO Discusses Cloud, Virtualization, SD-WAN & Smart Data
4/9/2018
Alan Breznick, Light Reading's Cable Practice Leader, sits down with Dr. Vikram Saksena, CTO of Cable Markets for NetScout, at Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Conference in Denver, Colo. Dr. Saksena discusses trends in the cable market, including cloud, virtualization and virtualizing the edge and SD-WAN. How data and analytics are playing an important role in the data -driven organization and how Netscout is helping operators unlock the value of traffic data.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
SlideshowsEverything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Huawei Dwarfs Ericsson, Nokia on R&D Spend in 2017 Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/3/2018
UK's £1.4B '5G' Auction Looks Bad for Industry Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/5/2018
Trump Bashes Bezos's Baby, but US Government Is a 'Yooge' Amazon Customer Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 4/5/2018
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/6/2018
Why Now Is the Best Time to Join WiC in Austin Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 4/3/2018
Upcoming Webinars
April 17, 2018
Harness the Power of Automation through Intent-Based Policy
Animals with Phones
I'm Totally Doing This Right Click Here
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
Network Intelligence Key to the Best of Times
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
An Optical Transport Vision for the Cloud, 5G Era
By CHINA TELECOM