NCTA Cheers FCC 5.9GHz Spectrum Vote

WASHINGTON, DC -- Statement of Michael Powell, President & CEO, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association on the FCC's 5.9 GHz Spectrum Band Vote

"Today's unanimous pro-consumer action by the Commission proposing to designate a portion of the 5.9 GHz spectrum band for unlicensed use is an important step toward ensuring that America's Wi-Fi networks are able to unleash gigabit speeds and keep up with the tremendous consumer demand for connectivity at home and on the go. This item demonstrates the FCC's commitment to a balanced spectrum policy which will facilitate the deployment of next-generation networks, and recognizes the massive economic benefit of unlicensed spectrum. We look forward to working with the Commission on the 5.9 GHz proceeding and ensuring that American consumers can enjoy the benefits of next-generation Wi-Fi."

