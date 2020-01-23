Mexico's Megacable Deploys Technicolor Gateway for DOCSIS 3.1

ATLANTA -- Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX: TCLRY) announces that Megacable, the Mexican cable operator and provider of internet and phone offerings, is delivering the latest cable access technology to meet growing demand for bandwidth-intensive offerings. Megacable is deploying the country's first DOCSIS 3.1 services with gateway devices from Technicolor Connected Home.

This is the latest development in Technicolor's Connected Home's ongoing commitment to leverage open and innovative technologies for network service providers (NSPs) around the world, with the ultimate goal to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers. This is achieved by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most ingenious companies in the connected home ecosystem.

Services delivered over DOCSIS 3.1 CPE enable gigabit-speed data transfers on existing cable television (CATV) infrastructure.

The Technicolor Connected Home gateway brings gigabit and above access speeds into and out of Mexican households while providing enhanced in-home wireless network performance. This will help consumers experience better services as multiple devices in the home compete for wireless LAN resources and access to cloud services. The latest security measures and protocols are also included in the Technicolor DOCSIS 3.1 gateway.

The ability to support multiple services in an effective and secure manner is made possible because the Technicolor Connected Home CPE supports RDK-B, a popular and widely deployed open-source standard for gateway software. This allows devices and applications from multiple providers to interoperate in an integrated manner.

Technicolor