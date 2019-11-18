Mediacom Surpasses 50,000 1-Gig Subscribers

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y. -- Mediacom Communications announced today the company now has more than 50,000 combined residential and business customers subscribing to its 1-Gig internet (1,000 megabits per second) service offerings.

In 2017, Mediacom began systematically launching gigabit internet services as part of an aggressive 3-year, $1 billion capital investment strategy. By the end of that same year, Mediacom had become the first major U.S. cable company to launch 1-Gig internet across its national network.

"The growing popularity of gigabit internet in our markets is proof positive that our fiber-rich network has become a true economic and social engine for the small cities and towns we serve across America," said John Pascarelli, Mediacom's Executive Vice President of Operations. "Whether Mediacom's network is incubating tech start-ups, supporting tele-medicine initiatives, connecting growing businesses to the global marketplace or providing senior citizens with the tools to continue living comfortably in their own homes, we are proud that our private investments have become a catalyst for public good."

Earlier this year, Mediacom joined with NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, CableLabs and other industry partners in announcing plans to expand beyond the current gigabit offerings to a more powerful 10G technology platform. The next great advancement in broadband, 10G will combine greater capacity and lower latency with symmetrical 10 gigabit per second speeds. With field trials planned for 2020, Mediacom is positioned to once again be at the forefront of the next internet speed revolution.

Mediacom Communications

