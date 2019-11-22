& cplSiteName &

MCTV Launches Plume-Powered Whole-Home WiFi Service

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
11/22/2019

MASSILLON, Ohio -- MCTV, a leading Internet, TV and Phone provider in Stark, Wayne and seven other counties in Eastern Ohio launched MCTV Whole-Home WiFi,

Powered by Plume a new smart home services offering designed to improve, personalize and secure the home network across our broadband system.

Powered by cloud-based artificial intelligence, MCTV Whole-Home WiFi offers an integrated solution that is controlled from the Plume app. Backed by technology from Plume, the new service further enhances a customer's online experience through custom guest access, parental controls and AI security for added protection of all devices. Plume works alongside MCTV's existing broadband connection to the home, letting customers make the most of Internet speeds in every corner of their homes.

MCTV Whole-Home WiFi is available to new and existing MCTV Internet customers for $10.95 per month. For more information, visit www.MCTVOhio.com/whole-home-wifi.

Plume
MCTV

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
How China's 5G Launch Will Gear Up the Global 5G Industry
By Daisy Zhu, Head of Marketing Operations, Huawei Wireless Network
5G Business Case Revisited
By Hayim Porat, CTO, ECI
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows