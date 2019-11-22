MCTV Launches Plume-Powered Whole-Home WiFi Service

MASSILLON, Ohio -- MCTV, a leading Internet, TV and Phone provider in Stark, Wayne and seven other counties in Eastern Ohio launched MCTV Whole-Home WiFi,

Powered by Plume a new smart home services offering designed to improve, personalize and secure the home network across our broadband system.

Powered by cloud-based artificial intelligence, MCTV Whole-Home WiFi offers an integrated solution that is controlled from the Plume app. Backed by technology from Plume, the new service further enhances a customer's online experience through custom guest access, parental controls and AI security for added protection of all devices. Plume works alongside MCTV's existing broadband connection to the home, letting customers make the most of Internet speeds in every corner of their homes.

MCTV Whole-Home WiFi is available to new and existing MCTV Internet customers for $10.95 per month. For more information, visit www.MCTVOhio.com/whole-home-wifi.

Plume

MCTV

