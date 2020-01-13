Keith Hayes Named CEO of Immco

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- IMMCO, a leading provider of network design, software development and process automation services for cable and telecommunications networks across the world, has named industry veteran Keith R. Hayes as chief executive officer. IMMCO's longtime leaders and co-founders, Dr. Ramesh Iyer and Jana Iyer, will transition into advisory roles.

As CEO, Hayes will be responsible for overseeing IMMCO's growth, the development of new technologies and managing its global workforce of 400 engineers and software developers. Hayes shared his excitement about his appointment by saying, "I'm extremely honored to lead IMMCO's world-class team of talented engineers in developing and delivering tools and services that will help networks expedite the deployment of new technologies in the digital age."

Having held executive roles at Charter Communications and Adelphia, Keith has nearly four decades of engineering and operations leadership experience. Most recently, Hayes was principal of Broadband Advisors Group where he provided strategic consulting services to IMMCO and other technology firms. A Cable TV Pioneer and former chairman of SCTE, Hayes was the founding president and multi-term board member for the SCTE Foundation which is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge of industry professionals through technical and business education. Hayes has obtained numerous SCTE certifications including the Broadband Communications Engineer (BCE).

Immco