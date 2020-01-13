& cplSiteName &

Keith Hayes Named CEO of Immco

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/13/2020

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- IMMCO, a leading provider of network design, software development and process automation services for cable and telecommunications networks across the world, has named industry veteran Keith R. Hayes as chief executive officer. IMMCO's longtime leaders and co-founders, Dr. Ramesh Iyer and Jana Iyer, will transition into advisory roles.

As CEO, Hayes will be responsible for overseeing IMMCO's growth, the development of new technologies and managing its global workforce of 400 engineers and software developers. Hayes shared his excitement about his appointment by saying, "I'm extremely honored to lead IMMCO's world-class team of talented engineers in developing and delivering tools and services that will help networks expedite the deployment of new technologies in the digital age."

Having held executive roles at Charter Communications and Adelphia, Keith has nearly four decades of engineering and operations leadership experience. Most recently, Hayes was principal of Broadband Advisors Group where he provided strategic consulting services to IMMCO and other technology firms. A Cable TV Pioneer and former chairman of SCTE, Hayes was the founding president and multi-term board member for the SCTE Foundation which is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge of industry professionals through technical and business education. Hayes has obtained numerous SCTE certifications including the Broadband Communications Engineer (BCE).

Immco

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows