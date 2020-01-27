& cplSiteName &

John Burke Appointed to Blonder Tongue Board

1/27/2020

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announced today the appointment of John Burke to its board of directors.

Mr. Burke is a seasoned senior operating executive with more than 25 years' experience working with both large-scale and emerging businesses. He currently serves as a Managing Partner of Vetust Advisors, which provides strategic and management consulting services to a variety of businesses. Mr. Burke previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Rovi Corporation (since re-named TiVo) from 2014 to 2016, where he led the transformation of the company's content discovery, user interface, and data analytics businesses, including the acquisition of TiVo.

Prior to joining Rovi, he led a number of different businesses for ARRIS Group, Motorola, Motorola Mobility and General Instrument. Mr. Burke also is an active investor, advisor, and board member to several early stage companies focused on data analytics, machine learning, and workforce optimization.

Mr. Burke holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The Ohio State University, a Masters of Business Administration from St. Joseph's University and attended the Executive Leadership Program at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Business.

