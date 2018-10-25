Jeff Baumgartner Inducted Into Cable TV Pioneers' Class of 2018

NEW YORK -- Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor for Light Reading, was honored as a 2018 Cable TV Pioneer on Monday at the 52nd Annual Cable TV Pioneers Banquet in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Cable TV Pioneers Class of 2018 comprises cable leaders throughout the industry, including programmers, marketers, researchers, engineers and operators. The Class of 2018 is being recognized for their know-how, tenacity and innovative leadership and community involvement that continues to grow the cable industry.

"We are honored that Jeff is being distinguished for his impeccable coverage and research in the cable industry," said Phil Harvey, US News Editor for Light Reading. "Jeff's contributions to Light Reading and the cable industry as a whole have been invaluable."

The Cable TV Pioneers have been honoring the achievements of cable community leaders since 1966. The original fledgling group of 21 entrepreneurs has grown to more than 700 men and women over the past 50 years.

