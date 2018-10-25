& cplSiteName &

Jeff Baumgartner Inducted Into Cable TV Pioneers' Class of 2018

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/25/2018
50%
50%

NEW YORK -- Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor for Light Reading, was honored as a 2018 Cable TV Pioneer on Monday at the 52nd Annual Cable TV Pioneers Banquet in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Cable TV Pioneers Class of 2018 comprises cable leaders throughout the industry, including programmers, marketers, researchers, engineers and operators. The Class of 2018 is being recognized for their know-how, tenacity and innovative leadership and community involvement that continues to grow the cable industry.

"We are honored that Jeff is being distinguished for his impeccable coverage and research in the cable industry," said Phil Harvey, US News Editor for Light Reading. "Jeff's contributions to Light Reading and the cable industry as a whole have been invaluable."

The Cable TV Pioneers have been honoring the achievements of cable community leaders since 1966. The original fledgling group of 21 entrepreneurs has grown to more than 700 men and women over the past 50 years.

Cable TV Pioneers

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Learning From HKT's Digital Transformation
By James Crawshaw, for Huawei
One Size Doesn't Fit All – Another Look at Automation for 5G
By Stawan Kadepurkar, Business Head & EVP, Hi-Tech, L&T Technology Services
Prepare Now for the 5G Monetization Opportunity
By Yathish Nagavalli, Chief Enterprise Architect, Huawei Software
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics