Incognito Interview: Orchestrating Fiber Services

For cable operators, successfully rolling out fiber goes beyond simply laying new fiber lines, as they also need to consider the impact of activating and managing new fiber-based services on their operational support systems. Incognito CTIO, Pete Koat, met with Light Reading's Alan Breznick to discuss the results of the Cable's Fiber Outlook report, which examines the operational challenges of transitioning to fiber, how cablecos are modernizing their operations to support fiber-based services and the implication of 5G and backhaul on their business.