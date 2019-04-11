GTCR, Mega Broadband Wrap Vyve Buy

CHICAGO -- GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Vyve Broadband ("Vyve") through GTCR's portfolio company Mega Broadband Investments LLC ("MBI"), a partnership with CEO Phil Spencer.

Founded in 2012, and operationally headquartered in Shawnee, OK, Vyve provides high-speed data, television and voice services to residential and business customers in rural markets across Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia and Wyoming.

Vyve represents the third acquisition for MBI, following the previously completed acquisitions of Northland Communications ("Northland") in October 2018 and the broadband assets of Eagle Communications, Inc. ("Eagle") in August 2019.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel, PricewaterhouseCoopers served as accounting advisor, and Lazard Middle Market LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to GTCR and MBI.

